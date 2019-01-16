Opera Guild opens 'Mamma Mia'

- “Mamma Mia” - Presented by Charleston Light Opera Guild. and the Clay Center. The musical will be presented in the Maier Performance Hall at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences on Jan. 18, 19, 25, and 26, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. with matinees on Jan. 20 and 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. This is the first time the musical will be produced by a community theatre company in the region. ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mamma Mia! enjoyable for any audience.

_____________________________

UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE

- “Evita” - Marshall Artist’s Series presents the musical from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. It captures musical gold with its Grammy Award-winning score, combining Latin music, pop, jazz, and musical theatre styles that have captivated audiences for more than 40 years.

It will be presented Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center.

- “An Alchemy Cabaret” - Alchemy Theatre Troupe will present a night of music at The Union Pub and Grill in Huntington to kick-off the group’s 2019 Season! It will be presented Feb. 8 and 9 at 8 p.m.

- “In the Wake” - Marshall University’s School of Theatre presents the play by Lisa Kron on Feb. 13, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. in the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre of The Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center. It’s Thanksgiving of 2000 and the presidential election still has not been decided. A funny, passionate, and ultimately searing new play that illuminates assumptions that lie at the heart of the American character—and the blind spots that mask us from ourselves.

- “New Bitsy and Boots Play” - First Church Dinner Theater presents a new play by Jonathan Joy. It will be presented at First United Methodist Church at 1124 Fifth Avenue in Huntington. The funds raised by the performance will go for mission work. Shows run Feb. 14, 15, 16 preceded by dinner with either prime rib and glazed Cornish hens.

- “Anne of Green Gables” - written and directed by Lawrence Burgess. The play will be performed at The Capitol Theater of Resurrection Church at 123 Summers Street in Charleston on Feb. 15, 16, 22 and 23 at 8 p.m., Feb. 17 and 24 at 3 p.m., and Feb. 16 and 23 at 2 p.m.

- "The Game's Afoot" - Actor's Guild of Parkersburg will present the Sherlock Holmes-based play on March 1, 2, 8, 9 15, and 16 at 8 p.m. and March 10 at 2:30 p.m.

- “Newsies” - First Stage Theatre Company will present the musical about the newsboy strike that changed history in New York City. Performances will be at Huntington High School’s auditorium at 1 Highlander Way on March 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m. and March 9 and 10 at 2:30 p.m.

——————————-

AUDITIONS FOR: “42nd Street” - The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present the singing and dancing classic at the Little Theater at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center in the Spring of 2019. Auditions will be held at the Charleston Light Opera Guild Theatre: Singing auditions will be Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Reading auditions will be Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m., and Dancing auditions will be Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m.