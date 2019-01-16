School Calendar: Professional Learning Day Changed from April 10 to April 19

Cabell County Schools is announcing that the Professional Learning Day, originally scheduled for Wednesday, April 10, 2019, has been rescheduled for Friday, April 19, 2019.

The calendar change results in the following:

Wednesday, April 10, 2019 will be a regular instructional day - students report on a regular schedule.

Friday, April 19, 2019 becomes the Professional Learning Day – students do not report.

An adjusted parent calendar may be found on the Cabell County Schools website at the following link: http://cabellschools.com/calendar/2018-2019_school_calendar_