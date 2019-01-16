Most read
School Calendar: Professional Learning Day Changed from April 10 to April 19
Wednesday, January 16, 2019 - 06:21 Updated 11 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The calendar change results in the following:
- Wednesday, April 10, 2019 will be a regular instructional day - students report on a regular schedule.
-
Friday, April 19, 2019 becomes the Professional Learning Day – students do not report.
An adjusted parent calendar may be found on the Cabell County Schools website at the following link: http://cabellschools.com/calendar/2018-2019_school_calendar_