School Calendar: Professional Learning Day Changed from April 10 to April 19

  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, January 16, 2019 - 06:21 Updated 11 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
School Calendar: Professional Learning Day Changed from April 10 to April 19

Cabell County Schools is announcing that the Professional Learning Day, originally scheduled for Wednesday, April 10, 2019, has been rescheduled for Friday, April 19, 2019.

 The calendar change results in the following:

  • Wednesday, April 10, 2019 will be a regular instructional day - students report on a regular schedule.

  • Friday, April 19, 2019 becomes the Professional Learning Day – students do not report. 

An adjusted parent calendar may be found on the Cabell County Schools website at the following link: http://cabellschools.com/calendar/2018-2019_school_calendar_

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus