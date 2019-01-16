Cabell County Schools’ Pre-K Registration and Kindergarten Enrollment Day is Friday, March 1, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:30 AM and 12:30 to 2:00 PM. Kindergarten students will not attend school on this day.

Pre-K programs are provided tuition-free. Cabell County Schools works with collaborative partners to provide Pre-K programs. Operated in various locations throughout the county, (all public elementary schools, Head Start, child care programs, and faith-based schools), the district’s Pre-K program offers a range of hands-on experiences based on the West Virginia Board of Education’s Early Learning Standards. To be eligible for Pre-K, children must be four prior to July 1, 2019.



Kindergarten is also provided tuition-free at all Cabell County public schools. Teachers work to maintain inviting, enriching classrooms, with instruction based on West Virginia standards. To be eligible for Kindergarten, children must be five prior to July 1, 2019.



In addition to working to meet instructional needs, all Cabell County public schools are strongly focused on the safety and wellness of students. The district is pleased to provide free breakfast and lunch for all children enrolled in Cabell County’s public schools.

To register or enroll in Pre-K or Kindergarten, parents/guardians will need to bring:

Updated immunization record (parents/guardians of currently enrolled Pre-K students need to provide their child’s most recent immunization record).

Social Security card.

Certified copy of the child’s birth certificate from the State Vital Statistics Office.

A Health Check Form, which can be obtained from your child’s health care provider. Forms must have been completed within the last twelve months.

Copy of a completed dental exam. Exam must have been within the last twelve months.

Proof of residency.

Proof of income (Pre-K only).

Please contact your public school or community-based Pre-K provider for more information. You may also call (304) 528-5077.

If there is no school on March 1 due to inclement weather, the make-up day for registration and enrollment will be Friday, March 8, 2019.