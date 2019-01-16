FDA issues Dog Food Recall

The following dog food brands are a list taken from the FDA of items affected by the recall:

Sunshine Mills, Inc.

Old Glory Hearty Turkey and Cheese Flavor Dog Food

UPC 0-70155-14297-9 – 12.75 lb. bag

TC3 29 October 2018

TA1 30 October 2018

TA2 30 October 2018

TC1 30 October 2018

TC2 30 October 2018

TC3 30 October 2018

Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food

UPC 0-73657-00862-0 – 14 lb. bag

UPC 0-73657-00863-7 – 28 lb. bag

Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food

UPC 0-70155-10566-0 – 40 lb. bag

UPC 0-70155-10564-0 – 40 lb. bag

Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food

UPC 0-73657-00873-6 – 3.5 lb. bag

UPC 0-73657-00874-3 – 16 lb. bag

UPC 0-73657-00875-0 – 30 lb. bag

Ahold Delhaize (firm has not yet issued recall press)

Nature’s Promise Chicken & Brown Rice Dog Food

UPC 068826718472 – 14 lb. bag

All lot codes

UPC 068826718471 – 28 lb. bag

All lot codes

UPC 068826718473 – 4 lb. bag

All lot codes

Nature’s Place Real Country Chicken and Brown Rice Dog Food

UPC 72543998959 – 5 lb. bag

All lot codes

UPC 72543998960 – 15 lb. bag

All lot codes

Kroger (12/5/18)

Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food

UPC 11110-83556 – 4 lb. bag

All lot codes

King Soopers (12/5/18)

Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food

UPC 11110-83556 – 4 lb. bag

All lot codes

UPC 11110-83573 – 14 lb. bag

All lot codes

UPC 11110-89076 – 24 lb. bag

All lot codes

ELM Pet Foods, Inc. (11/29/18)

ELM Chicken and Chickpea Recipe

UPC 0-70155-22507-8 – 3 lb. bag

D2 26 FEB 2019

TE1 30 APR 2019

TD1 5 SEP 2019

TD2 5 SEP 2019

UPC 0-70155-22513-9 – 28 lb. bag

TB3 6 APR 2019

TA1 2 JULY 2019

TI1 2 JULY 2019

ELM K9 Naturals Chicken Recipe

UPC 0-70155-22522-9 – 40 lb. bag

TB3 14 Sep 2019

TA2 22 Sep 2019

TB2 11 Oct 2019

ANF, Inc. (11/28/18)

ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food

UPC 9097231622 – 3 kg bag

Best by Nov 23 2019

UPC 9097203300 – 7.5 kg bag

Best by Nov 20 2019

Lidl (Orlando brand) (11/6/18)

Orlando Grain-Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food

Lidl product number 215662

TI1 3 Mar 2019

TB2 21 Mar 2019

TB3 21 Mar 2019

TA2 19 Apr 2019

TB1 15 May 2019

TB2 15 May 2019

Natural Life Pet Products (11/2/18, expanded 11/9/18)

Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food

UPC 0-12344-08175-1 – 17.5 lb. bag

Best by dates range: December 4, 2019 through August 10, 2020

Nutrisca (11/2/18)

Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food

UPC 8-84244-12495-7 – 4 lb. bag

UPC 8-84244-12795-8 – 15 lb. bag

UPC 8-84244-12895-5 – 28 lb. bag

Best by date range: February 25, 2020 through September 13, 2020