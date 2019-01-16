Most read
FDA issues Dog Food Recall
Sunshine Mills, Inc.
Old Glory Hearty Turkey and Cheese Flavor Dog Food
UPC 0-70155-14297-9 – 12.75 lb. bag
TC3 29 October 2018
TA1 30 October 2018
TA2 30 October 2018
TC1 30 October 2018
TC2 30 October 2018
TC3 30 October 2018
Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food
UPC 0-73657-00862-0 – 14 lb. bag
UPC 0-73657-00863-7 – 28 lb. bag
Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food
UPC 0-70155-10566-0 – 40 lb. bag
UPC 0-70155-10564-0 – 40 lb. bag
Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food
UPC 0-73657-00873-6 – 3.5 lb. bag
UPC 0-73657-00874-3 – 16 lb. bag
UPC 0-73657-00875-0 – 30 lb. bag
Ahold Delhaize (firm has not yet issued recall press)
Nature’s Promise Chicken & Brown Rice Dog Food
UPC 068826718472 – 14 lb. bag
All lot codes
UPC 068826718471 – 28 lb. bag
All lot codes
UPC 068826718473 – 4 lb. bag
All lot codes
Nature’s Place Real Country Chicken and Brown Rice Dog Food
UPC 72543998959 – 5 lb. bag
All lot codes
UPC 72543998960 – 15 lb. bag
All lot codes
Kroger (12/5/18)
Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food
UPC 11110-83556 – 4 lb. bag
All lot codes
King Soopers (12/5/18)
Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food
UPC 11110-83556 – 4 lb. bag
All lot codes
UPC 11110-83573 – 14 lb. bag
All lot codes
UPC 11110-89076 – 24 lb. bag
All lot codes
ELM Pet Foods, Inc. (11/29/18)
ELM Chicken and Chickpea Recipe
UPC 0-70155-22507-8 – 3 lb. bag
D2 26 FEB 2019
TE1 30 APR 2019
TD1 5 SEP 2019
TD2 5 SEP 2019
UPC 0-70155-22513-9 – 28 lb. bag
TB3 6 APR 2019
TA1 2 JULY 2019
TI1 2 JULY 2019
ELM K9 Naturals Chicken Recipe
UPC 0-70155-22522-9 – 40 lb. bag
TB3 14 Sep 2019
TA2 22 Sep 2019
TB2 11 Oct 2019
ANF, Inc. (11/28/18)
ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food
UPC 9097231622 – 3 kg bag
Best by Nov 23 2019
UPC 9097203300 – 7.5 kg bag
Best by Nov 20 2019
Lidl (Orlando brand) (11/6/18)
Orlando Grain-Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food
Lidl product number 215662
TI1 3 Mar 2019
TB2 21 Mar 2019
TB3 21 Mar 2019
TA2 19 Apr 2019
TB1 15 May 2019
TB2 15 May 2019
Natural Life Pet Products (11/2/18, expanded 11/9/18)
Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food
UPC 0-12344-08175-1 – 17.5 lb. bag
Best by dates range: December 4, 2019 through August 10, 2020
Nutrisca (11/2/18)
Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food
UPC 8-84244-12495-7 – 4 lb. bag
UPC 8-84244-12795-8 – 15 lb. bag
UPC 8-84244-12895-5 – 28 lb. bag
Best by date range: February 25, 2020 through September 13, 2020