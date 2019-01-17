Most read
Huntington Black History Events
BLACK HISTORY MONTH KICKOFF EVENT: 4 p.m. Thursday, January 31, Marshall University Memorial Student Center, Room BE5 (located in the basement). Inspired by Carter G. Woodson's teachings for African Americans to learn about their past, Carmen Mitzi Sinnott, the keynote presenter in our 2019 Black History celebration, will provide a dynamic performance using scenes from her internationally acclaimed PBS broadcast solo play "SNAPSHOT" to illustrate how knowing one's true history is how we determine a future of real possibility. Mayor Steve Williams and other dignitaries will proclaim February as Black History Month and recognize Carter G. Woodson's contributions to Huntington, West Virginia and the world. For more information, email Burnis Morris at morrisb@marshall.edu.
FATHER /DAUGHTER DANCE
The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District Father Daughter Valentine Dance will be held in the Grand Ballroom of the Pullman Plaza Hotel on Saturday, February 2nd from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 per couple and can be purchased at www.ghprd.org. For further information, please contact GHPRD Recreation Superintendent Stacey Leep at sleep@ghprd.org or 304-696-5954.