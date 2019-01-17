Most read
New York-based Marshall alumni reschedule workshop on launching career in the arts
Bean is a theater producer with a focus on casting and new play development. Taylor is an actor and theater creator with Tourette Syndrome. They have developed a unique approach to career building, utilizing the contemporary toolkits of social media, website development, personal branding and networking practices.
Anyone considering a career in the arts could benefit from hearing their strategy. The event is sponsored by the Marshall University School of Theatre and the College of Arts and Media. It is free and open to the public.
Bean and Taylor are recipients of the Joan C. Edwards Distinguished Professorship and Artists Award offered annually by the College of Arts and Media. In 1992, Joan C. Edwards established an endowment bearing her name to enable the fine arts programs at Marshall University to bring distinguished educators in the arts to the Huntington campus to enhance learning opportunities for students, staff, faculty and the community.