Marshall University School of Medicine plans summer research internships for undergraduates

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Applications are now being accepted for two undergraduate research internship opportunities at the Marshall University [jcesom.marshall.edu]Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

Now in its 11th year, the Summer Research Internship for Undergraduate Minority Students includes nine weeks of graduate-level research in the field of biomedical sciences. Participants receive formal research training while expanding their learning experience through workshops, seminars on current topics, mentoring and professional networking. The internship includes a $3,000 stipend, free room and board and assistance with travel expenses.

Deadline to apply for the Summer Research Internship for Undergraduate Minority Students is Feb. 8. To apply or for more information, visit https://jcesom.marshall.edu/research/srims or contact srims@marshall.edu.

The American Heart Association also hosts an undergraduate internship in collaboration with the Marshall School of Medicine. Participation is open to all students enrolled full-time at Marshall University and neighboring institutions who will not have graduated by August 2019. The internship includes a $4,000 stipend and the opportunity to conduct research in state-of-the-art facility alongside experienced faculty from the School of Medicine. Interns will also present the findings of their research projects at the West Virginia Summer Research Symposium. Housing is not included.

Deadline to apply for the American Heart Association internship is Feb. 22. To apply or for more information, visithttps://somwebapps.marshall.edu/research/AHA_summerresearch/ or contact santanam@marshall.edu ormangiaru@marshall.edu.

Both internships run May 28 through July 30, 2019.