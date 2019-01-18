Marshall University School of Medicine names new assistant director of development and alumni engagement

 Friday, January 18, 2019 - 02:14 Updated 1 hour ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Crystal Vance has been named assistant director of development and alumni engagement at theMarshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Marshall Health.

 

A native of Lavalette, West Virginia, Vance has more than 10 years of experience in the Columbus, Ohio, advertising and media market. Since 2011, Vance has served as the business development and marketing manager for Triad Marketing & Media in Columbus. In this role, she served as an account representative for national and local clients with the medical, construction and legal industries, overseeing all facets of marketing and communications for her clients. She also has extensive experience with large-scale event planning and fundraising.

 

At Marshall’s School of Medicine, Vance will work closely with Linda S. Holmes, the school’s director of development and alumni affairs, to promote the school of medicine and the alumni association.

 

”I am excited to return to the Huntington area after some time away,” Vance said. “I am looking forward to promoting the school of medicine and working with its alumni, faculty/staff and friends as well as reconnecting with the Marshall community and raising my daughter closer to family and longtime friends.”

Vance has a Bachelor of Business Administration from Marshall University and also holds an Ohio real estate license. She lives in Huntington and has a three-year-old daughter, Alexis. Vance may be contacted by phone at 304-691-1757 or by e-mail at vance21@marshall.edu.

