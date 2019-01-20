Most read
Marshall faculty trio to present music from the era of John Marshall
The recital is free and open to the public.
Performing will be Dr. Wendell Dobbs playing flute, Dr. Stephen Lawson playing horn and Dr. Kay Lawson playing bassoon. They’ll present music from the 18th century using historical instruments and performance techniques. The recital will include works by F. J. Haydn, Carl Stamitz, Adam Emmert and Anton Reicha.
“Performing music on instruments for which they were written allows performers and their audience a window into realizing how music sounded in the time of a composer,” Stephen Lawson, who is coordinator of Graduate Studies in the School of Music, said. “As Marshall University endeavors to appreciate the contributions of John Marshall, we seek to realize music composed and performed during his lifetime (1755-1835).”
The trio has been performing together on 18th century instruments in orchestra, woodwind quintets, quartets and now trios for several years.
“It always presents new challenges and new understanding of this period’s music,” Stephen Lawson said.