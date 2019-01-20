Wolfe named to advisory council for Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Dr. Beth Wolfe, director of continuing education at Marshall University, has been selected to serve a two year term on the Phi Kappa Phi Forum Advisory Council. She will attend her first meeting next month at Phi Kappa Phi headquarters in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

"For 100 years, the Phi Kappa Phi Forum has provided members with coverage of the society and the world at large,” Phi Kappa Phi officials said on their website. “In the next 100, we’re aiming big, with a redesign, an enhanced online presence and more. The quarterly forum reaches more than 100,000 readers, including active members, government officials, libraries, executives and others."

Wolfe was selected by the society’s board of directors from a pool of applicants for committee positions. Along with four other committee members, Wolfe will review the society's quarterly publication and make recommendations on its content, style and goals.

Marshall's chapter of Phi Kappa Phi was installed in 2010, and Wolfe was in the inaugural class of initiates in the spring of 2011.

For further information on the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, visit www.marshall.edu/phikappaphi.