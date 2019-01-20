Marshall’s A.E. Stringer Writers Series to host reading with Appalachian novelist, poet

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series at Marshall University will kick off the spring semester by hosting a reading with Appalachian novelist Robert Gipe and poet Savannah Sipple at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, in the Shawkey Room of the Memorial Student Center.

The event will include readings, a Q&A with the authors and a book-signing opportunity. It is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served.

Gipe’s fiction has appeared in Appalachian Heritage, Still: The Journal, and Southern Cultures. His debut novel, Trampoline (Ohio University Press, 2015), is the winner of the Weatherford Award in fiction. Its sequel, Weedeater (Ohio University Press), was released in 2018. From 1997 to 2018, he was the Appalachian program director at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College in Harlan County, Kentucky.

Sipple is the author of WWJD and Other Poems (Sibling Rivalry Press, 2019). Her poems have appeared in Appalachian Heritage,Waxwing, Talking River, The Offing, and The Louisville Review. She is the recipient of grants from the Money for Women/ Barbara Deming Memorial Fund and the Kentucky Foundation for Women.

The event is sponsored by the College of Liberal Arts and the Department of English.