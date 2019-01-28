Unbreakable "Glass" Shatters Vague Barriers with an array of Unexplainable Encounters

 Monday, January 28, 2019 - 17:06 Updated 5 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Unbreakable "Glass" Shatters Vague Barriers with an array of Unexplainable Encounters
When does the stringent  limitations  of reality blur merging the injection of hyper adrenaline unleashing momentary extraordinary deeds. Their recollection from multiple perspectives  attain extraordinary  retelling  as urban legends and potentially  believable myths? 

M. Night Shyamalan ( Sixth Sense, Signs, Village) has crafted an  effective creepshow with "Glass," a shotgun marriage of his 2000 horror hit "Unbreakable" and 2016's "Split," an even bigger horror thriller.  not unexpectedly, the film has awkward  moments as it ties elements from the originating productions.

 

Shirtless "Die Hard" Bruce Willis chases a "beast" (somewhat Hulk-esque without the green skin) ) who is one of the collection of James McAvoy's multiple personalities.

The film rests on the premise of erasing superhero encounters from the common citizen. Like Incredibles,  X Men, and the latter Superman entries the world has a fear of subjects with "super" or paranormal gifts. Unlike the three mentioned films, "Glass" focuses on individuals allegedly possessing strong obsessions that elevate them to dangerous vigilantes. An unsettling thought--- do superheros represent substitutes for concealment of so-called extraterrestrial encounters and paranormal activities? 

Despite muddle,  M. Night Shyamalan's mystic overtones propels this dark  twisted psychological horror film with  a chaotic thread that pays homage to  noir films by designing  a Picasso painting on screen. The ending is divisive and risky, and  that's no spoiler either.  



