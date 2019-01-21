Most read
Marshall food pantry open to federal employees needing food assistance
Dr. Kelli Williams, chair of the university’s dietetics program, said the university will continue to do what it can with regard to emergency food relief.
“We are deeply committed to providing nutrition education and programming to not only our students, but to those we serve in our community as well,” Williams said. “We understand our federal employees may need a little extra help at this time, and we will keep our food pantry open to them as long as they need it.”
The university food pantry is open from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Fridays and from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. every third Saturday of the month. The pantry is located at 1802 6th Avenue in the Tri-State MRI Building.
For more information about food pantry hours, contact Williams by e-mail at williamsk@marshall.edu.