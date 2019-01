Kentucky Amber Alert

THE KENTUCKY EMERGENCY ALERT SYSTEM IS ACTIVATED TO ASSIST IN THE BROADCAST OF AN AMBER ALERT. AN AMBER ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...REPEATING...AN AMBER ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED.

THIS ALERT IS FOR ISAIH BOREN...A 10 YEAR OLD CAUCASIAN MALE WITH BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES. ISAIH IS 4 FOOT 1 INCH TALL AND WEIGHS 80 POUNDS. HE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A LONG SLEEVE BLUE AND WHITE TIE DYED SHIRT...YELLOW FLEECE JACKET...AND GRAY SWEAT PANTS. THE SUSPECTS NAME IS ISAAC CHAMBERLAIN. HE IS A CAUCASIAN MALE WITH BROWN HAIR AND BLUE EYES. HE IS 6 FEET TALL AND WEIGHS 286 POUNDS. HE WEARS EYEGLASSES AND HIS AGE IS UNKNOWN AT THIS TIME. ISAIH BOREN WAS ALLOWED TO LEAVE WITH ISAAC RAY CHAMBERLAIN AND HAS YET TO BE RETURNED. THE CHILD IS AUTISTIC AND REQUIRES MEDICATION THAT HE IS NOT RECEIVING. THEY WERE LAST SEEN AT 170 CUNNINGHAM AVENUE IN CADIZ KENTUCKY. THE SUSPECTS VEHICLE IS A 2004 CHEVROLET VENTURE COLORED BLUE. KENTUCKY PLATES 522RRJ. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION...PLEASE CALL KENTUCKY STATE POLICE AT 5 0 2 2 7 2 2 2 2 1 OR YOU ALSO CAN CALL 9 1 1.

