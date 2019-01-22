Macy's Charleston Towne Centre Closing; Clearance Begins Feb. 1

Macy’s, Inc. has been reviewing its real estate portfolio across the country to see if there are opportunities to improve the use of our assets. After careful consideration, Macy’s has decided to close its Charleston, West Virginia, store in early 2019,” Carolyn Cohen, director of public relations, said.

Cohen said the chain “previously shared this information with our valued colleagues. Regular, non-seasonal employees who we are unable to place at nearby Macy’s stores will be eligible for severance, including outplacement resources.”

“The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s is delighted to have served the Charleston community over the past 36 years, and we look forward to continuing to do so at Macy’s in Barboursville, West Virginia, and online at macys.com,” Cohen said.

(The two story Macy's originally opened in 1983 as Kaufman's, which merged with Macy's in 2006. )

The corporate announcement which had been long rumored comes two days before Charleston Towne Centre, which defaulted on a $100 million dollar loan, is auctioned on the courthouse steps.

Cafaro and Co. which owns Huntington's Mall, has indicated possible interest in placing a bid. They were one of Towne Center's original partners. When it opened the three story mall had Montgomery Wards, Sears, kaufman's, Penney's and Stone & Thomas (later Elder Beerman)as it's department store anchors.

40% of tennant's have left Towne Centre.