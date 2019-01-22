Academy Award Nominations Announcement

Lady Ga Ga and co-star director Bradley Cooper will likely earn nominations for Best Song "Shallow," Best Actress, Best Actor, and Best Director.

Nominations for this year's Academy Awards will be announced Tuesday morning.

The 91st Oscar nominations announcement will be split into two parts. Beginning at 8:20 am ET, the following categories will be announced: Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Costume Design, Film Editing, Original Score, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound Editing, and Sound Mixing.

The remaining categories will be announced starting at 8:30am ET, including Actor, Actress, Animated Feature, Cinematography, Director, Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, Foreign Language Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Picture, Visual Effects, Adapted Screenplay, Original Screenplay, Original Song, and Production Design.

[oembed url=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wnm7n7zlZ7U]