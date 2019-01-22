Most read
Academy Award Nominations Announcement
Tuesday, January 22, 2019 - 04:45 Updated 2 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
The 91st Oscar nominations announcement will be split into two parts. Beginning at 8:20 am ET, the following categories will be announced: Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Costume Design, Film Editing, Original Score, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound Editing, and Sound Mixing.
The remaining categories will be announced starting at 8:30am ET, including Actor, Actress, Animated Feature, Cinematography, Director, Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, Foreign Language Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Picture, Visual Effects, Adapted Screenplay, Original Screenplay, Original Song, and Production Design.
[oembed url=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wnm7n7zlZ7U]