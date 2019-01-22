Academy Award Nominations Announcement

  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, January 22, 2019 - 04:45 Updated 2 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
A Star is Born expects Oscar nods; Click for Stream Link
A Star is Born expects Oscar nods; Click for Stream Link

Nominations for this year's Academy Awards will be announced Tuesday morning. 

Lady Ga Ga and co-star director Bradley Cooper will likely earn nominations for Best  Song "Shallow," Best  Actress, Best  Actor, and Best  Director.

The 91st Oscar nominations announcement will be split into two parts. Beginning at 8:20 am ET, the following categories will be announced: Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Costume Design, Film Editing, Original Score, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound Editing, and Sound Mixing.  

 

The remaining categories will be announced starting at 8:30am ET, including Actor, Actress, Animated Feature, Cinematography, Director, Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, Foreign Language Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Picture, Visual Effects, Adapted Screenplay, Original Screenplay, Original Song, and Production Design.

[oembed url=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wnm7n7zlZ7U]

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus