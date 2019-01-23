Logan County Chamber & Region 2 WORKFORCE Hosting Free Lunch and Learn Employers Seminar

Huntington, W.Va., <January 23, 2019>: The Region 2 WORKFORCE Investment Board, along with the Logan Chamber of Commerce, is hosting a free lunch and learn seminar for chamber members, focused on employers services, at the Chief Logan Lodge & Conference Center on Thursday, January 31st from noon to 1:00 p.m.

Jake Hunt, Director of the Region 2 WIB, will present information and materials to attendees on the many initiatives and programs provided by the organization. “Our team provides many progressive training, education, and development products and services to employers throughout our region. We have programs that can cover the payroll and other costs of employees that most employers can take advantage of,” said Hunt.

In addition to the Region 2 WIB, the Mature Workers program administered by the South Western Community Action Council will present information on their program.

Chamber members that wish to attend should contact Debrina Williams, Executive Director of the Chamber at (304) 752-1324 to reserve their spot. The Chief Logan Lodge and Conference Center is located off Route 119 in Logan, WV.