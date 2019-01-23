Most read
- Mark Caserta: 1st Amendment right support varies with political ideology
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- Macy's Charleston Towne Centre Closing; Clearance Begins Feb. 1
- Portsmouth Whistle-blower testifies about Depleted uranium and Region's Cancer Rate
- Secretary of State rep. accused of electioneering for county clerk
- HMDA cancels meeting
- Wolfe named to advisory council for Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
- Withholding of client’s retainer refund nets ethics charges against Huntington attorney
Logan County Chamber & Region 2 WORKFORCE Hosting Free Lunch and Learn Employers Seminar
Jake Hunt, Director of the Region 2 WIB, will present information and materials to attendees on the many initiatives and programs provided by the organization. “Our team provides many progressive training, education, and development products and services to employers throughout our region. We have programs that can cover the payroll and other costs of employees that most employers can take advantage of,” said Hunt.
In addition to the Region 2 WIB, the Mature Workers program administered by the South Western Community Action Council will present information on their program.
Chamber members that wish to attend should contact Debrina Williams, Executive Director of the Chamber at (304) 752-1324 to reserve their spot. The Chief Logan Lodge and Conference Center is located off Route 119 in Logan, WV.