Huntington National Bank establishes scholarship as part of the #MyHuntington Movement

The scholarship is funded through Huntington National Bank as a part of the #MyHuntington movement. The recipient will be chosen in part as the result of an essay contest named "My Future, My Huntington," in collaboration with Cabell and Wayne County Schools, Marshall University and the #MyHuntington Committee.

Chad Prather, West Virginia regional president for Huntington, said Huntington National Bank aims to play a larger role in the community in addition to their banking services.

“We look out for people by leading with our purpose to help make lives better. Pride in one’s hometown is a value that is near and dear to us, because at Huntington National Bank, we strengthen the communities we serve. We noticed that this community was facing a challenge, so we stepped in to help. Our community needs our support, so we’re going to be there. Being local is a key part of our bank’s strategy and it will be even more important moving forward,” Prather said.

With all of the good things taking place in Huntington, Prather said Huntington National Bank decided to start this scholarship to inspire local students to keep achieving and working hard to succeed.

“It’s crucial for the students of Cabell and Wayne County Schools to take this opportunity to have a vision of what they can do for their community. It’s time for students to think about what will make the community stronger, how to develop the local economy, and what will it take for people to know that this is where they want to live and work,” Prather said. “We’re proud to fund this scholarship and to partner with Marshall University, Wayne County Schools, Cabell County Schools and the #MyHuntington Committee to give a deserving local student in the Huntington area the opportunity to go forth and accomplish great things, benefiting the community.”

Dr. Ron Area, chief executive officer of the Marshall University Foundation, said scholarships like these affirm the university’s commitment to fostering an environment of opportunity and ingenuity.

“Huntington National Bank is inspiring our future community leaders to deeply consider what changes they wish to see within our region. This is not just a scholarship opportunity, it is a great exercise for our youth to realize the impact they will have on shaping Cabell and Wayne Counties, as well as the state of West Virginia. ‘My Future, My Huntington’ shows students that the future of our community is truly up to them.”

Prather said a competition will be held to choose the recipient of the Huntington National Bank Scholarship. To learn more about the application process or for more information about the scholarship, students should contact their respective high school counselors or administration.