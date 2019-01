Huntington City Council Sets Vote on Hospital Reorganization, Zoning Alterations

Huntington City Council will meet Monday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m. inn council chambers at Huntington City Hall. The work session begins at 6:45 p.m.

Items on the agenda include second reading of the proposed board of director reorganization agreement for Cabell Huntington Hospital, zoning alterations, abandonment of an alley at First Street, and purpurchase of a seized vehicle by HPD.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2018-O-16 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR THE REORGANIZATION OF CABELL HUNTINGTON HOSPITAL

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

6. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-2 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL FOR THE ABANDONMENT OF A PORTION OF UNUSED ALLEY APPROXIMATELY 5,792 SQUARE FEET LOCATED BETWEEN 6th AND 7th AVENUE AT FIRST STREET, WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, CABELL COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

7. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-1 - AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 933 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, REGARDING SPECIFIC POLLUTANT LIMITATIONS

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

8. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-3 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING PART THIRTEEN, ARTICLE 1315 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING PLANNING AND ZONING CODE

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

9. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-4 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING PART THIRTEEN, ARTICLES 1327, 1329, 1331 AND 1333 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING PLANNING AND ZONING

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

10. Resolution re: #2018-R-59 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE ACQUISITION OF A 2011 TOYOTA CAMRY THAT WAS SEIZED BY THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

11. Resolution re: #2019-R-1 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LABOR, MATERIALS AND EQUIPMENT FOR THE HARRIS RIVERFRONT SKATE PARK, PHASE II PROJECT

Sponsored by: Councilman Charles McComas

12. Resolution re: #2019-R-2 - A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT FOR THE DESIGN AND BUILD OF A SLIP REPAIR ON FERN STREET, WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

13. Resolution re: #2019-R-3 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH HUNTINGTON AREA HABITAT FOR HUMANITY TO USE HOME FUNDS FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF THREE (3) HOMES

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

14. Resolution re: #2019-R-4 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A GRANT AGREEMENT WITH THE BLOOMBERG FAMILY FOUNDATION, INC. IN ORDER TO ADDRESS COMPASSION FATIGUE IN FIRST RESPONDERS DURING THE OPIOID CRISIS

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

15. Good & Welfare

16. Adjournment