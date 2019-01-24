Man Dead after South Point McDonald's Shooting

At about 4:30 PM Wednesday, the Lawrence County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office received an emergency call of a possible shooting at the McDonald’s Parking Lot located at 295 CR 406 South Point, Ohio 45680. Upon the Deputies’ arrival, they found Lawrence County EMS providing care to Joshua C. Jones (39 yrs. old) of 118 TR 1101E South Point, Ohio 45680, who was on the ground near a vehicle toward the front of the parking lot.

Witnesses told Deputies that they heard gun shots and saw a white female flee the parking lot in a grey or white older model Chevy Impala. A BOLO was sent out immediately for the vehicle for Ohio and surrounding states.

Lawrence County EMS transported Mr. Jones to the Cabell Huntington Hospital where he was later pronounced dead by attending physicians. Mr. Jones suffered multiple gunshots. Lawrence County Coroner Dr. Ben Mack went to the hospital and has requested an autopsy. Hall’s Funeral Home will transport the body to Montgomery County where the autopsy will be performed.

“We are actively seeking a person of interest in this case,” states Sheriff Jeff Lawless. “Our investigation leads us to believe that this is a situation of domestic violence, possibly concerning child custody.”

This investigation is actively ongoing.