Man Dead after South Point McDonald's Shooting
Witnesses told Deputies that they heard gun shots and saw a white female flee the parking lot in a grey or white older model Chevy Impala. A BOLO was sent out immediately for the vehicle for Ohio and surrounding states.
Lawrence County EMS transported Mr. Jones to the Cabell Huntington Hospital where he was later pronounced dead by attending physicians. Mr. Jones suffered multiple gunshots. Lawrence County Coroner Dr. Ben Mack went to the hospital and has requested an autopsy. Hall’s Funeral Home will transport the body to Montgomery County where the autopsy will be performed.
“We are actively seeking a person of interest in this case,” states Sheriff Jeff Lawless. “Our investigation leads us to believe that this is a situation of domestic violence, possibly concerning child custody.”
This investigation is actively ongoing.