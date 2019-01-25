Watson family establishes scholarship at Marshall School of Medicine

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Huntington native and former Marshall University basketball player Larry W. Watson, M.D., and his wife, Bridget, have established an endowed scholarship with the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine to assist future medical students.

Since graduating from Marshall’s school of medicine in 1986, Larry Watson has remained actively involved with the school, including serving as president of the School of Medicine Alumni Association from 1997 to 1998. He now practices as an orthopedic sports medicine surgeon in Columbus, Ohio. He has served as team physician for multiple professional, college, high school and club athletic organizations. He currently serves as team orthopedic surgeon for the Columbus Blue Jackets, a professional ice hockey team. He has been repeatedly voted “best orthopedic surgeon” and “top sports orthopedist in Central Ohio” by his peers and has been included in the America’s Top Doctors® list featured in Columbus Monthly every year since 2015.

Bridget Watson is also a Marshall University alumna who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education and is an avid tennis player.

“Marshall is a very special place to our family,” Larry Watson said. “I loved my time as a student-athlete, formed lifelong friendships and, of course, found my calling in medical school. Now, our son, Christopher, is pursuing his medical degree from Marshall and will graduate in the class of 2020.”



The Watson Family Scholarship is designated for first-year medical students, with first preference given to a student from Cabell County, West Virginia. Second preference will be given to a student from Franklin County, Ohio, and third preference for any West Virginia resident. The award is renewable for three additional years pending normal academic progress.

For more information or to make a gift to the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, please contact Linda Holmes, director of development and alumni affairs, by phone at 304-691-1711 or by e-mail at holmes@marshall.edu, or visitjcesom.marshall.edu/alumni.