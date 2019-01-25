Council Finance Committee Considering Grant for 11th Street Pumping Station Hazard Mitigation, Purchase of Four Sanitation Trucks, Budgett Revision

Among agenda items accept a FEMA grant for 11th Street Flood Pump Station Hazard mitigation, purchase of four sanitation trucks, lease purchase of Honeywell equipment, and budget revisions.

AGENDA

1. Resolution 2019-R-5 regarding contract for four new trucks for Sanitation Division

2. Resolution 2019-R-6 regarding FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant-11th Street Flood Pump Station

3. Resolution 2019-R-8 regarding contract for 6 new insulated steel doors at fire station #4

4. Ordinance 2019-O-5 re: financing agreement for lease/purchase of equipment from Honeywell/3rd amendment approved 10/2018

5. Resolution 2019-R-7 re: Budget Revision #2 of FY 2018-2019

6. Other Matters as Necessary