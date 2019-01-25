Most read
- Man Dead after South Point McDonald's Shooting
- Portsmouth Whistle-blower testifies about Depleted uranium and Region's Cancer Rate
- COLUMN: Will rehabbing addicted offenders alter criminal behavior?
- Huntington City Council Sets Vote on Hospital Reorganization, Zoning Alterations
- Huntington National Bank establishes scholarship as part of the #MyHuntington Movement
- Reel Life: A collection of previews of upcoming Spring Films
- Mark Caserta: 1st Amendment right support varies with political ideology
- Attorney General Morrisey Announces Record-Breaking Year for Disability Fraud Unit
VA hospital Celebrates Nurse Anesthetists Week
Friday, January 25, 2019 - 12:15 Updated 5 min ago Edited from a Press Release
Nurse anesthetists have administered anesthesia and cared for American soldiers throughout American combat history. Our CRNAs are still caring for those Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen, and Coast Guardsmen right here at Woody Williams.