VA hospital Celebrates Nurse Anesthetists Week

 Friday, January 25, 2019 - 12:15 Updated 5 min ago Edited from a Press Release
VA hospital Celebrates Nurse Anesthetists Week
It's National Nurse Anesthetists Week! And here are the CRNAs at Hershel "Woody" Williams VAMC. 

CRNAs are advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) who administer anesthesia and other medications. They also monitor patients who are receiving and later recovering from anesthesia. CRNAs have acquired a Master’s degree focusing on anesthesia, completed extensive clinical training, and passed a certification exam approved by the National Boards of Certification and Re-certification of Nurse Anesthetists (NBCRNA).


Nurse anesthetists have administered anesthesia and cared for American soldiers throughout American combat history. Our CRNAs are still caring for those Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen, and Coast Guardsmen right here at Woody Williams. 
