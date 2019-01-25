Most read
- Man Dead after South Point McDonald's Shooting
- Portsmouth Whistle-blower testifies about Depleted uranium and Region's Cancer Rate
- Huntington City Council Sets Vote on Hospital Reorganization, Zoning Alterations
- Huntington National Bank establishes scholarship as part of the #MyHuntington Movement
- COLUMN: Will rehabbing addicted offenders alter criminal behavior?
- Watson family establishes scholarship at Marshall School of Medicine
- Reel Life: A collection of previews of upcoming Spring Films Featuring Women leaders
- IMAGES: Flowers of Spring
Kenova Police Arrest Charleston Woman for Heroin
Friday, January 25, 2019 - 12:54 Updated 14 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Plain clothes officers met with Lycans in Kenova, and seized approximately $2,000.00 USD worth of heroin.
Lycans was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, conspiracy, and is currently at the Western Regional Jail on a $25,000.00 cash bond.