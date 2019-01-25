Kenova Police Arrest Charleston Woman for Heroin

Plain clothes officers with the Kenova Police Department conducted an undercover drug operation on Jan. 24.



Megan Lycans of Charleston, WV agreed to meet with and sell illegal drugs to the undercover officers.





Plain clothes officers met with Lycans in Kenova, and seized approximately $2,000.00 USD worth of heroin.



Lycans was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, conspiracy, and is currently at the Western Regional Jail on a $25,000.00 cash bond.



