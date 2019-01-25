Bullett, Nitro Police Dog, Passes Away; Remembering other Police Canines too IMAGES

The Nitro Police Department has honored their K-9 Bullet, who served the city from 2006-2016.

"It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of retired police k9 Bullet. K9 Bullet served with the Nitro Police Department from 2006 until 2016, K9 Bullet also served as a member of the Marmet Police Department. K9 Bullet was recently retired and lived with his handler, Sgt T.A. Jarrell.





Regrettably K9 Bullet's health had recently deteriorated to the point that he had to be laid to rest and sent across that rainbow bridge where there is no pain and he can be the strong and valiant guardian that he has lived his life as. K9 Bullet lived his entire life as a true hero and took his last breath as a true hero. Rest In Peace Brother, we’ll take it from here."

Police K-9 "fur babies" seldom receive enough praise for accompanying officers and often using their enhance small to locate drugs. The photos depict currently serving K-9's and some of those who passed.

Even, the Department of Homeland Security has requested more dogs for border control.

Snacks of remembrance to both service and police canines and family members waiting for us at the Rainbow Bridge.

