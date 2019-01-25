DNR seeks wildlife paintings for 2020 calendar

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is requesting original color wildlife paintings for the 2020 edition of the award-winning West Virginia Wildlife Calendar, according to DNR Wildlife Resources Section Chief Paul Johansen. The deadline for submitting artwork is Feb. 15, 2019.

Paintings may depict popular game and fish species or feature the state's other wildlife such as snakes, frogs, turtles, salamanders, bats, songbirds, small mammals and nongame fish.

"This calendar offers a wonderful opportunity for artists to feature their work," said Johansen. "Besides distribution in West Virginia, our calendars are enjoyed by people all over the United States."

An electronic image of each entry capable of being sized at 14½ inches wide by 11½ inches high at 300 dpi is preferred, although a high-quality print will be accepted. Artists may send in multiple entries.

Artists are reminded that the calendar format is horizontal, with measurements of 14 inches wide by 11 inches high, and they should keep this ratio in mind when creating paintings.

Paintings not chosen in previous years may be resubmitted. "Just because the artwork is not selected one year doesn't mean it will not be selected in the future," said Johansen. "Often, there are several submissions of a particular species, and only one can be used in a given year."

All artists, especially those from West Virginia, are encouraged to submit their work. A $200 prize is awarded for each painting chosen, with $500 going to the artist whose artwork is picked for the cover. Paintings are chosen based on overall composition and quality, along with anatomical and contextual accuracy. The quality of the electronic image or submitted print is very important for judging the artwork.

To obtain 2020 calendar art rules or to purchase a 2019 calendar, please contact the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, Wildlife Calendar Art, P.O. Box 67, Elkins, WV 26241, phone (304) 637-0245. Electronic images should be emailed to:

.