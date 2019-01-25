Mamma Mia, Evita light Stages

Here’s the show lineup for the week. Upcoming shows and auditions are also listed. Break legs, everyone!

*Please share this on your own timeline to reach a wider audience for local theatre.*__________________________ONSTAGE THIS WEEK:

- “Mamma Mia” - Presented by Charleston Light Opera Guild. and the Clay Center. The musical will be presented in the Maier Performance Hall at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences on Jan. 25 and 26, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee on Jan. 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. This is the first time the musical is being produced by a community theatre company in the region. ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mamma Mia! enjoyable for any audience.

- Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties) For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit www.murderandmerriment.com.

_____________________________

UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE

- “Evita” - Marshall Artist’s Series presents the musical from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. It captures musical gold with its Grammy Award-winning score, combining Latin music, pop, jazz, and musical theatre styles that have captivated audiences for more than 40 years. It will be presented Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center.

- "Gracefully," a staged reading by directed by Leah Turley , Tuesday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m. Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center, Room 224 (Sixth Avenue Entrance), Free to the Public

- “An Alchemy Cabaret” - Alchemy Theatre Troupe will present a night of music at The Union Pub and Grill in Huntington to kick-off the group’s 2019 Season! It will be presented Feb. 8 and 9 at 8 p.m.

- “In the Wake” - Marshall University’s School of Theatre presents the play by Lisa Kron on Feb. 13, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. in the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre of The Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center. It’s Thanksgiving of 2000 and the presidential election still has not been decided. A funny, passionate, and ultimately searing new play that illuminates assumptions that lie at the heart of the American character—and the blind spots that mask us from ourselves.

- “The Bitsy and Boots Radio Hour” - First Church Dinner Theater presents a new play by Jonathan Joy. It will be presented at First United Methodist Church at 1124 Fifth Avenue in Huntington. The funds raised by the performance will go for mission work. Shows run Feb. 14, 15, 16 preceded by dinner with either prime rib and glazed Cornish hens. Reservations are required for all dinners - call 304-522-0357 or 740-867-8576.

- “Anne of Green Gables” - written and directed by Lawrence Burgess. The play will be performed at The Capitol Theater of Resurrection Church at 123 Summers Street in Charleston on Feb. 15, 16, 22 and 23 at 8 p.m., Feb. 17 and 24 at 3 p.m., and Feb. 16 and 23 at 2 p.m.

- "The Game's Afoot" - Actor's Guild of Parkersburg will present the Sherlock Holmes-based play on March 1, 2, 8, 9 15, and 16 at 8 p.m. and March 10 at 2:30 p.m.

- “Newsies” - First Stage Theatre Company will present the musical about the newsboy strike that changed history in New York City. Performances will be at Huntington High School’s auditorium at 1 Highlander Way on March 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m. and March 9 and 10 at 2:30 p.m.

——————————-

AUDITIONS FOR: "To Kill a Mockingbird," Friday, Jan. 25 , 5-9 p.m. First Presbyterian Church Logan.

AUDITIONS FOR: “Mamma Mia!” Auditions will be held Sunday and Monday, Jan. 20 and 21 at the Actors Guild of Parkersburg on the corner of 8th and Market Streets in the upstairs rehearsal hall. Enter via the black Market Street door! Sunday, January 20 - women only at 6 p.m., men arrive at 8 p.m. Monday, January 21 - everyone at 6 p.m. Audition materials for scene work and music are available at:

http://www.actors-guild.com/mamma-mia.html



Please come warmed up and ready to go. We will begin promptly at 6 p.m. Each person will be asked to choose one scene they would like to read. Scene partners will be chosen by the staff. Be ready when it is your turn with your scene choice so we can move quickly and efficiently. These readings will be spread out over both nights. The staff reserves the right to also request to hear specific people in specific scenes. Performance Dates: April 19, 20, 26, 27, May 3, 4, 10 & 11 at 8 p.m.; April 28 at 2:30 p.m. and May 5 at 6 p.m.

AUDITIONS FOR: “42nd Street” - The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present the singing and dancing classic at the Little Theater at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center in the Spring of 2019. Auditions will be held at the Charleston Light Opera Guild Theatre: Singing auditions will be Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Reading auditions will be Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m., and Dancing auditions will be Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

AUDITIONS "Madagascar A Musical Adventure Junior , LaComedia Dinner theatre, Springboro, ohio, March 30, time to be announced.