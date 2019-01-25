Marshall University prepares for Higher Education Day at the state capitol

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.— Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert and Hunter Barclay, president of Marshall’s student government association, will join representatives of higher education institutions in Charleston on Monday, Jan. 28, for the state’s annual Higher Education Day.

The event provides the state’s colleges and universities with the opportunity to showcase their programs to legislators and state government decision makers. Monday’s schedule includes the adoption of resolutions in both the house and senate, at 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., respectively, as well as individual meetings with legislators.

The event is hosted by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission and is open to all two-year and four-year institutions.

