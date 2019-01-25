Most read
Marshall University prepares for Higher Education Day at the state capitol
Friday, January 25, 2019 - 17:23 Updated 9 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
The event provides the state’s colleges and universities with the opportunity to showcase their programs to legislators and state government decision makers. Monday’s schedule includes the adoption of resolutions in both the house and senate, at 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., respectively, as well as individual meetings with legislators.
The event is hosted by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission and is open to all two-year and four-year institutions.