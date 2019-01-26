Most read
Arrest Made in South Point McDonalds killing
The Sheriff’s Office received a telephone call from an acquaintance of Suspect Adkins who advised that Adkins had arrived at his residence and ask him to contact us that she was wanting to turn herself in. Detectives who were working this case were only a few blocks away at the time of the call, and arrived to find Adkins standing at the end of the driveway of this property. This residence is located on TR 1031 in Burlington, Ohio. She was then arrested without incident.
Adkins was transported to the Lawrence County Jail on a charge of Murder, ORC # 2903.02 an Felony of the 1st degree.
Adkins will be arraigned in the Lawrence County Municipal Court on Monday 01/28/2019 at 9:00 AM.
“I am very proud of the men and women of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office” states Sheriff Jeff Lawless. “My staff has worked nonstop on this case, in an effort to keep Lawrence County safe.”
A special thank you to the US Marshals who also logged many hours and many resources helping us try to track down this suspect.