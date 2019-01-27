Following the explosive success of "Wonder Woman," the Hollywood "suits" have gradually seized on elevating women from a damsel in distress or sidekick to featuring hem in self a ained heroic roles and roles where he don' rel on a man for solving he challenge.

Boy meets girl romantic comedies have underperformed needing a premise tweak to gain attention. so studio's sneak in a few non-superfilms to capitalize on putting females in non-chic-flick roles where the men serve simply as accessories. Case in point "The Favourite" which has gained ten major Academy Award nominations for sterling acting performances amid palace bawdy bufoonary directed by Yorgos Lanthimos. Set in an early 18th Century Victorian opus of frail, not so pure Queen Anne (Olivia Coleman as Anne; Emma Stone as Barones Abigail Masham and Rachel Weisz (Sarah Churchill), as the queen's sallicious lover and governmental stand in. The steller cast embodies a punch-drunk infantile brand of feminism for royal power struggles. Shot mostly in a gloomy castle, the Victorian society and war with France relegates males to just above servants in the castle. Interestingly, from Lanthimos perspective , since females are virtually off limits sexually, palace perverts invent same sex games. Additionally , men have curled long haired wigs, suffy white shirts, white leggings and heels while women wear full length gowns, gloves and keep their hair up. Male royalty appears more at ease exercising sexual energy on a random group male surrogate actors; rather than risking play courtship power games for scoring with a female. Setting up the three way affair Queen Anne's inflamed legs keep her from traveling leaving royal war duties to her favorite friend,Lady Sarah , which opens the door for lowly baroness Abigail to win a share of Anne's fondness. Aside from gender reversals, Anne has a collection of pet ducks and bunnies which she races like dogs in a show and keeps in cages near her bed. Pineapple squashing diverts the queen's court ; they serve as an op for a little touchy feely PDA, flowing alcohol, and flirting. Far from a substantial existential reality quest, "The Favourite" accents aloofness of royals, especially their out of touch mannerisms and goals. Hyperbolically , the 18th Century governmental nonsense reflects present day decadent political incorrectness. As one critic wrote, Coleman's Queen Anne "pushes the idea of capricious monarch ... whether she's child, adult, plaything or puppet master."

