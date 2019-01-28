Most read
Critic's Choice Award Winners
“A Star Is Born”
“Black Panther” * WINNER
“BlacKkKlansman”
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
“Crazy Rich Asians”
Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Glenn Close, “The Wife” *WINNER
Emily Blunt, “Mary Poppins Returns”
Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”
Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”
Melissa McCarthy,” Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody” *WINNER
Christian Bale, “Vice”
Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”
Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”
John David Washington, “BlacKkKlansman”
Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Emily Blunt, “A Quiet Place” *WINNER
Amy Adams, “Vice”
Margot Robbie, “Mary Queen of Scots”
Emma Stone, “The Favourite”
Rachel Weisz , “The Favourite”
Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, “Green Book” *WINNER
Timothee Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy”
Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”
Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born”
Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
TV CATEGORIES
Ensemble in a Drama Series
“This Is Us” *WINNER
“The Americans”
“Better Call Saul”
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“Ozark”
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, “Ozark” *WINNER
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Joseph Fiennes, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
John Krasinki, “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” *WINNER
Julia Garner, “Ozark”
Laura Linney, “Ozark”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Robin Wright, “House of Cards”
Ensemble in a Comedy Series
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER
“Atlanta”
“Barry”
“GLOW”
“The Kominsky Method”
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER
Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Henry Winkler, “Barry”
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER
Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Alison Brie, “GLOW”
Jane Fonda, “Grace & Frankie”
Lily Tomlin, “Grace & Frankie”
Female Actor in a TV Movie/Limited Series
Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora” *WINNER
Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects’
Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”
Penelope Cruz, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
Emma Stone, “Maniac”
Male Actor in a TV Movie/Limited Series
Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” *WINNER
Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”
Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”
Anthony Hopkins, “King Lear”
Bill Pullman, “The Sinner”
STUNT CATEGORIES
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
“Black Panther” – *WINNER
“Ant-Man and the Wasp”
“Avengers: Infinity War”
“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”
“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”
Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
“GLOW” – *WINNER
“Marvel’s Daredevil”
“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”
“The Walking Dead”
“Westworld”