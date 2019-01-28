Critic's Choice Award winners:

“A Star Is Born”

“Black Panther” * WINNER

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Crazy Rich Asians”

Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Glenn Close, “The Wife” *WINNER

Emily Blunt, “Mary Poppins Returns”

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”

Melissa McCarthy,” Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody” *WINNER

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

John David Washington, “BlacKkKlansman”

Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, “A Quiet Place” *WINNER

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Margot Robbie, “Mary Queen of Scots”

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz , “The Favourite”

Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture



Mahershala Ali, “Green Book” *WINNER

Timothee Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy”

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

TV CATEGORIES

Ensemble in a Drama Series

“This Is Us” *WINNER

“The Americans”

“Better Call Saul”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Ozark”

Male Actor in a Drama Series



Jason Bateman, “Ozark” *WINNER

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Joseph Fiennes, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

John Krasinki, “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” *WINNER

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Ensemble in a Comedy Series



“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER

“Atlanta”

“Barry”

“GLOW”

“The Kominsky Method”

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Alison Brie, “GLOW”

Jane Fonda, “Grace & Frankie”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace & Frankie”

Female Actor in a TV Movie/Limited Series

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora” *WINNER

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects’

Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”

Penelope Cruz, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Emma Stone, “Maniac”

Male Actor in a TV Movie/Limited Series

Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” *WINNER

Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”

Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”

Anthony Hopkins, “King Lear”

Bill Pullman, “The Sinner”

STUNT CATEGORIES

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Black Panther” – *WINNER

“Ant-Man and the Wasp”

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”

Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“GLOW” – *WINNER

“Marvel’s Daredevil”

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”

“The Walking Dead”

“Westworld”