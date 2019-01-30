Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Huntington man pled guilty to a federal drug charge, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Ralph Wray, 36, entered a guilty plea to an indictment charging him with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Wray admitted that on July 23, 2018, he purchased methamphetamine at a home on Oakland Avenue in Huntington. He left the home and an officer with Huntington Police Department saw what appeared to be baggies of methamphetamine hanging from his belt. The officer approached Wray and Wray admitted the baggies contained methamphetamine. The baggies contained approximately 33 grams of methamphetamine.

Wray faces up to twenty years in federal prison when he is sentenced on May 20, 2019.

The Huntington Police Department conducted the investigation. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecution.