Most read
- Radpiper Robots Crawl to Successful Run in Portsmouth Plant's Enrichment Pipes
- Sen. Rockefeller, Rep. Rahall Cut Airport Ribbon on Runway at Tri State Airport
- Mark Caserta: Team Trump working to draft National Emergency Declaration
- Tri State Model Railroad Show Draws Hundreds to Greenbo Lake
- Reel Life: A collection of previews of upcoming Spring Films Featuring Women leaders
- Union Urges NO Vote on Council Hospital Reorganization Ordinance
- Western Kentucky Humbles Marshall on Football Field Images
- Marshall announces winners of Black History Month Poster competition
Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge
Wednesday, January 30, 2019 - 00:13 Updated 5 hours ago From a Release by U.S. Attorney's Office for Southern District of WV
Wray admitted that on July 23, 2018, he purchased methamphetamine at a home on Oakland Avenue in Huntington. He left the home and an officer with Huntington Police Department saw what appeared to be baggies of methamphetamine hanging from his belt. The officer approached Wray and Wray admitted the baggies contained methamphetamine. The baggies contained approximately 33 grams of methamphetamine.
Wray faces up to twenty years in federal prison when he is sentenced on May 20, 2019.
The Huntington Police Department conducted the investigation. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecution.