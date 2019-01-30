COLUMN Mark Caserta: The truth isn't important to liberal Democrats. Just beat Trump...

Given our current illegal immigration crisis and liberal Democrat’s vehement battle against President Trump’s border wall, how many times do you suppose President Barack Obama visited our southern border?

One time. He gave a speech. Go figure.

When was the last time you saw a story of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or Sen. Chuck Schumer visiting the southern border for a fact-finding mission?

They avoid it like the plague. And yet, they still claim there is no crisis at the border.

The truth is… the truth is not important to liberals. Just stop Trump – period.

Hypocrisy seems to be the new platform for the Democrat Party. Despite supporting border security and even voting for the Secure Fence Act of 2016, they shamefully continue to fight against yet, another win for President Trump.

And alas, the newest liberal Democrat talking points avoid the word “wall” like it was akin to saying “Islamic terrorist”. It’s intellectually insulting.

The Democrat Party has eroded so badly, they act like small children throwing a tantrum because mommy wouldn’t buy them a toy.

I’m tired of hypocrisy. These cockroach liberals just hate Trump more than they love their country or care about representing you!

Let’s declare a National Emergency and build this wall.

And then tell Democrats if they want back on the bus, that’s fine.

But they’ll have to ride in the back. (Quip compliments of Barack Hussein Obama “2010”)

We’ve got your back, Mr. President. Let’s double-down! Let’s ride this donkey all the way to the 2020 election!

Just under three weeks and counting.