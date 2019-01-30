Attorney General Morrisey's Mobile Office Sets February Stops For Metro Valley

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet one-on-one with Metro Valley residents in February to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.

Feb. 2: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.—Information and Activity Table at Super Saturday Kids Event, Big Sandy Superstore Arena, 1 Center Plaza, Huntington

Feb. 4: Noon to 1:00 p.m.—Scam Presentation and Information Table at Marie Redd Senior Center, 1750 9th Ave., Huntington

Feb. 7: 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.—Scam and Identity Theft Presentation at Woodlands Retirement Community, 1 Bradley Foster Drive, Huntington

Feb. 12: 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.—Information Table at Ceredo City Hall, 700 Main St., Ceredo

Feb. 13: 11:00 a.m. to Noon—Scam and Identity Theft Presentation at Jarrett Terrace, 824 Central Ave., Charleston

Feb. 13: 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.—Scam and Identity Theft Presentation at Washington Manor, 50 Ida Mae Way, Charleston

Feb. 19: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. — Scam Presentation at John Henson Senior Center, 2800 Putnam Ave., Hurricane

Feb. 21: 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.—Scam and Identity Theft Presentation at Lee Terrace, 1319 Lee St. East, Charleston

Feb. 21: 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.—Scam and Identity Theft Presentation at Charleston Housing Authority, 4420 MacCorkle Ave. Southeast, Charleston

Feb. 28: 11:00 a.m. to Noon—Information Table at Dunlow Community Center, 1475 Left Fork Dunlow Bypass Road, Dunlow

Feb. 28: 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.—Scam and Identity Theft Presentation at Carroll Terrace, 1546 Kanawha Blvd. East, Charleston

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”



The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.



For more information, contact Jessica Napier-Eagle at (304) 989-3506.

