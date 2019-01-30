Most read
- Radpiper Robots Crawl to Successful Run in Portsmouth Plant's Enrichment Pipes
- Sen. Rockefeller, Rep. Rahall Cut Airport Ribbon on Runway at Tri State Airport
- Mark Caserta: Team Trump working to draft National Emergency Declaration
- Tri State Model Railroad Show Draws Hundreds to Greenbo Lake
- Reel Life: A collection of previews of upcoming Spring Films Featuring Women leaders
- Union Urges NO Vote on Council Hospital Reorganization Ordinance
- Western Kentucky Humbles Marshall on Football Field Images
- Marshall announces winners of Black History Month Poster competition
Attorney General Morrisey's Mobile Office Sets February Stops For Metro Valley
Wednesday, January 30, 2019 - 00:55 Updated 4 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Jessica Napier-Eagle, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
- Feb. 2: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.—Information and Activity Table at Super Saturday Kids Event, Big Sandy Superstore Arena, 1 Center Plaza, Huntington
- Feb. 4: Noon to 1:00 p.m.—Scam Presentation and Information Table at Marie Redd Senior Center, 1750 9th Ave., Huntington
- Feb. 7: 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.—Scam and Identity Theft Presentation at Woodlands Retirement Community, 1 Bradley Foster Drive, Huntington
- Feb. 12: 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.—Information Table at Ceredo City Hall, 700 Main St., Ceredo
- Feb. 13: 11:00 a.m. to Noon—Scam and Identity Theft Presentation at Jarrett Terrace, 824 Central Ave., Charleston
- Feb. 13: 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.—Scam and Identity Theft Presentation at Washington Manor, 50 Ida Mae Way, Charleston
- Feb. 19: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. — Scam Presentation at John Henson Senior Center, 2800 Putnam Ave., Hurricane
- Feb. 21: 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.—Scam and Identity Theft Presentation at Lee Terrace, 1319 Lee St. East, Charleston
- Feb. 21: 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.—Scam and Identity Theft Presentation at Charleston Housing Authority, 4420 MacCorkle Ave. Southeast, Charleston
- Feb. 28: 11:00 a.m. to Noon—Information Table at Dunlow Community Center, 1475 Left Fork Dunlow Bypass Road, Dunlow
- Feb. 28: 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.—Scam and Identity Theft Presentation at Carroll Terrace, 1546 Kanawha Blvd. East, Charleston
The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.
For more information, contact Jessica Napier-Eagle at (304) 989-3506.