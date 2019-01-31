Most read
Marshall to open spring theatre season with topical play
The show will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, Feb. 13-16 and Feb. 20-24, in the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.
Written by Lisa Kron, “In the Wake” is a comical, passionate and poignant play that shines a light on how assumptions affect Americans’ character and the blind spots that exist.
“The play is a fascinating reflection of both the events of the early 2000s and its exploration of interpersonal relationships,” said Theatre Professor Jack Cirillo. “The conflicts of this contemporary drama are both timely and insightful.”
Marshall University students are admitted free with a valid ID. Otherwise, tickets cost $20 at the door, $15 for seniors and faculty, and $7 for children under 12.