Most read
- Reel Life: A collection of previews of upcoming Spring Films Featuring Women leaders
- Huntington Man Sentenced for Federal Meth and Gun Charges
- Tri State Model Railroad Show Draws Hundreds to Greenbo Lake
- Western Kentucky Humbles Marshall on Football Field Images
- Sen. Rockefeller, Rep. Rahall Cut Airport Ribbon on Runway at Tri State Airport
- Mark Caserta: Team Trump working to draft National Emergency Declaration
- Bullett, Nitro Police Dog, Passes Away; Remembering other Police Canines too IMAGES
- COLUMN Mark Caserta: The truth isn't important to liberal Democrats. Just beat Trump...
Black History Lyceum Begins Thursday
Thursday, January 31, 2019 - 01:19 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release
Inspired by Carter G. Woodson's teachings for African Americans to learn about their past, Carmen Mitzi Sinnott, the keynote presenter in the 2019 Black History celebration, will provide a dynamic performance using scenes from her internationally acclaimed PBS broadcast solo play "SNAPSHOT" to illustrate how knowing one's true history is how we determine a future of real possibility. Mayor Steve Williams and other dignitaries will proclaim February as Black History Month and recognize Carter G. Woodson's contributions to Huntington, West Virginia and the world.
For more information about the Lyceum and the complete schedule of events, visit www.marshall.edu/woodsonlyceum.