Black History Lyceum Begins Thursday

The kickoff event for the Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum in observance of Black History Month is at 4 p.m. Thursday, January 31, at the Marshall University Memorial Student Center, Room BE5 (located in the basement).

Inspired by Carter G. Woodson's teachings for African Americans to learn about their past, Carmen Mitzi Sinnott, the keynote presenter in the 2019 Black History celebration, will provide a dynamic performance using scenes from her internationally acclaimed PBS broadcast solo play "SNAPSHOT" to illustrate how knowing one's true history is how we determine a future of real possibility. Mayor Steve Williams and other dignitaries will proclaim February as Black History Month and recognize Carter G. Woodson's contributions to Huntington, West Virginia and the world.

For more information about the Lyceum and the complete schedule of events, visit www.marshall.edu/woodsonlyceum.