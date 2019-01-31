West End Mini Grants Available

Residents, civic groups and business owners in West Huntington are invited to submit Love Your Block mini-grant applications of up to $1,500 each to help transform their neighborhoods with the support of city departments.

The Love Your Block Program, coordinated by Cities of Service, enables local governments to engage people in neighborhood revitalization efforts benefiting low-income communities. Huntington was one 10 U.S. Cities in 2018 that won the Cities of Service City Hall AmeriCorps VISTA Love Your Block competition.

The competition allowed Huntington to hire two AmeriCorps VISTA members for two years to develop and implement a strategy for eliminating property blight in West Huntington through home repairs, lot transformations and community cleanups. Huntington was also awarded $25,000 to be used for mini-grants in the target area of 7th Street West to 14th Street West between Madison and Adams avenues.

Mini-grant applications that will be eligible for mini-grant funding include, but are not limited to, enhancing public space and vacant lots; organizing community programs and services; and minor exterior home improvements. While recruiting volunteers is important to the applications, city services that will be made available through the program include providing trash collection services and litter cleanup supplies; cleaning up city-owned lots and pruning overgrown, city-owned trees.

A grant workshop for those interested in applying for a Love Your Block mini-grant will be conducted from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at United Way of the River Cities, 820 Madison Ave. There also will be Q&A informational sessions from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at Cicada Books & Coffee, 604 14th Street West; from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, at The Wild Ramp, 555 14th Street West; and from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at a location to be determined.

The application deadline is March 8, 2019, although there is an optional preliminary review deadline of Feb. 22, 2019. Grantees will be announced March 15, 2019.

Applications are now available in the Planning and Zoning Office on the main floor of Huntington City Hall, at Cicada Books & Coffee, and at The Wild Ramp. Applications also can be downloaded from the City of Huntington’s website by clicking here.

For more information about the Love Your Block mini-grant program, contact Nathan Thomas at thomasn@cityofhuntington.com or LaNette Hunter at hunterl@cityofhuntington.com. They can be reached at 304-696-2092, Ext. 2092.