Marshall to host annual Carter G. Woodson Soul Food Feast Feb. 3

HUNTINGTON, W.Va . – The Marshall University Center for African American Students will host the traditional Carter G. Woodson Annual Soul Food Feast at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 3, at the John Marshall Dining Room in the Memorial Student Center.

This annual celebration is a time of fellowship with friends, family, and others from throughout the community, said Maurice Cooley, associate vice president for intercultural affairs at Marshall.

“It is a joyful time to celebrate in the spirit of love while enjoying the company and conversation with family, friends and others from throughout our community. Plan your appetite for the best of ‘soul full’ food dishes,” Cooley said.

The soul food buffet will include traditional African American dishes of chitterlings, crispy fried chicken, barbeque ribs, mac and cheese, collard greens, candied yams, potato salad, beverages and an assortment of tasty desserts.

Tickets are $7 for students and $15 for adults. Tickets are available at the door or can be purchased in advance from the Office of Intercultural Affairs to avoid long lines. For additional information, contact the Office of Intercultural Affairs by phone at 304-696-4677.