Marshall University to host poverty simulation experience Feb. 6
Registration is free and open to the university community and the public. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/poverty-simulation-tickets-52359309103.
This live-action simulation allows individuals to walk a month in the shoes of someone facing poverty. Participants will role-play the lives of low-income families. Some will be recipients of temporary assistance for needy families (TANF), some will be individuals with disabilities and others will be senior citizens on Social Security. Participants will experience the stress of securing necessities on a limited budget during the course of several 15-minute “weeks.” Participants will interact with human service agencies, grocers, pawnbrokers, bill collectors, police officers and others. They will also go on simulated job interviews.