White House Releases National Drug Control Strategy

Washington, D.C. – Today, Jim Carroll, the newly sworn-in Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), released the Administration’s National Drug Control Strategy, which establishes the President’s priorities for addressing the challenge of drug trafficking and use.

“Our number one goal is to save American lives, and this comprehensive plan reaffirms President Trump’s commitment to addressing the opioid crisis aggressively and in partnership with our partners across the nation. We must be relentless in our efforts to tackle the scourge of addiction that has affected so many families and communities across the United States. The Strategy builds upon our current whole-of-government approach that educates Americans about the dangers of drug abuse, ensures those struggling with addiction get the help they need, and stops the flow of illegal drugs across our borders,” ONDCP Director Jim Carroll said.

The National Drug Control Strategy can be accessed and downloaded by clicking here.

Director Carroll was nominated on April 24, 2018 by the President to be the Director of National Drug Control Policy. He was confirmed by the Senate on January 2, 2019, and was sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence today during a ceremony in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy works to build a stronger, healthier, drug-free society today and in the years to come by leading and coordinating the development, implementation, and assessment of United States drug policy. The Office also administers two grant programs: High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas and Drug-Free Communities.