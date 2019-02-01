Most read
Former High School Counselor Pleads Guilty to Mail Fraud Scheme
“This takes cheating to a whole new level,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “We expect to find students cheating. We don’t expect a parent abusing a position of authority to inflate her daughter’s grades and, adding even more harm, to use those fake grades to obtain federal benefits and, potentially, keep a deserving student from a legitimate opportunity. I think it’s fair to say that Krystynak might not be the best role model to emulate. Very, very sad.”
Krystynak, was a school counselor at Greenbrier West from 2011 until 2017. While she was employed there, two of her children attended the school. Krystynak used her position as a counselor to gain access to the school’s computerized grading programs to inflate at least thirty-four of her daughter’s grades. Her daughter then used the inflated grades to apply for and receive over ten different college scholarships with a potential benefit of over $20,000. These scholarships were based on applications containing the fraudulent report cards and transcripts.
Krystynak facts up to 20 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine and 3 years of supervised release when she is sentenced on May 16, 2019. United States District Judge Irene Berger presided over the plea hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Steve Loew is handling the prosecution.