Kanawha County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- A Kanawha County man pled guilty to a federal drug crime, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Douglas Matthew Spry, 42, entered his guilty plea to possession with the intent to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine. The investigation was conducted by the Nitro Police Department, with assistance from the United States Department of Homeland Security.

“Digital scales, a large amount of United States currency, and 70.41 grams of methamphetamine in the glove box,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Methamphetamine is wreaking havoc on the good people of West Virginia. Drug dealers bring pain to their victims and great harm to our communities.”

Spry admitted that on December 10, 2017, his vehicle was the subject of a traffic stop near Nitro, West Virginia. An officer with the Nitro Police Department could smell burnt marijuana emanating from the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, officers located digital scales, a large amount of United States currency, and 70.41 grams of methamphetamine in the glove box. During the traffic stop, Spry denied knowledge of the methamphetamine but informed the officer that his fingerprints would likely be on the bag. At the plea hearing, Spry admitted that he intended to sell the methamphetamine.

Spry faces up to life in federal prison when he is sentenced in June 2019. United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the plea hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Ryan A. Saunders is handling the prosecution.