Charleston Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charges for selling near Town Center
Friday, February 1, 2019 - 04:10 Updated 1 hour ago From a News Release by WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
Stuart commended the investigation conducted by the Special Enforcement Unit of the Charleston Police Department.
Washington-Robinson faces up to 20 years in prison on each of the four counts he pled guilty to when he is sentenced on June 19, 2019.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Matt Davis. United States District Judge David Faber presided over the plea hearing.