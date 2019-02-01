Charleston Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charges for selling near Town Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced that a Charleston man entered a guilty plea to four counts of distributing methamphetamine. Charles Washington-Robinson, 34, admitted that on four occasions in 2016 and 2017, he sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant. Each of the sales took place at or near the Charleston Town Center Mall.

Stuart commended the investigation conducted by the Special Enforcement Unit of the Charleston Police Department.

Washington-Robinson faces up to 20 years in prison on each of the four counts he pled guilty to when he is sentenced on June 19, 2019.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Matt Davis. United States District Judge David Faber presided over the plea hearing.