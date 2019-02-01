Most read
Attorney General Morrisey Issues Legal Opinion Regarding Educational SB 451’s Single-Object Question
Friday, February 1, 2019 - 04:14 Updated 1 hour ago From a News Release by WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
The opinion concludes Senate Bill 451 likely satisfies the constitutional requirement in question. The opinion addresses only the specific legal question raised by the Senate President, and neither considers nor takes a position on the merits of Senate Bill 451 as a matter of policy.
“Senate Bill 451—at least in its current form—would likely pass constitutional scrutiny over the single-object test,” Attorney General Morrisey wrote. “The bill relates to the general subject area of education reform, and although its provisions may have attracted considerable public attention and are currently the subject of significant legislative debate, a reviewing court would likely conclude that Senate Bill 451’s provisions are fairly classified as relating to a single object, and that its title provides fair notice of the important issues at stake.”
Read a copy of the opinion at http://bit.ly/2WyZ9Zv.