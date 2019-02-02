Most read
Marshall Chemistry Department celebrates International Year of the Periodic Table
Dr. Michael Castellani, chair of Marshall’s chemistry department, participated with students simply because the periodic table is foundational to what they do.
The periodic table “organizes a huge amount of information in a simple graphic format,” he said. “For example, just by looking at the positions of sodium and chlorine, a chemist can know the formula of sodium chloride without having to memorize it.”
Fundamentally, he said, chemistry has two major thrusts: identifying, characterizing, and understanding materials found in nature, and making new materials.
“Every new material created by scientists, from medicines to alloys used in airplanes or cell phones, ultimately can trace its invention back to the principles present in the creation of the periodic table,” he said. “For aspiring chemists, understanding and being able to use the periodic table is highly important to their success.”