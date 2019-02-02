Spring International Film Festival at the Keith-Albee Feb. 7-10

Huntington, WV – The Marshall Artists Series’ Spring International Film Festival will take place at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center February 7-10, 2019 , bringing a diverse film experience to Huntington. Viewers will see a variety of films from the USA, Denmark, Argentina, Egypt, France, and Italy. The Spring International Film Festival will have a special matinee screening of the USA documentary The China Hustle on Friday at 11 am.

The China Hustle (USA) tells the unsettling story of Chinese companies, the American stock market and the opportunistic greed behind the biggest heist you’ve never heard of. Investors seeking new alternatives for high returns find a gold mine in China, however, soon discover a massive web of fraud that calls everything into question. This Wall Street horror story will be an eye-opening experience for many viewers. (This film is presented in English, 1 hr. 22 mins.)

The China Hustle shows on Friday, February 8 @ 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 9 @ 12:30 p.m., and Sunday, February 10 @ 7:30 p.m.

The Guilty (Denmark) follows alarm dispatcher and former police officer, Asger Holm, as he races to save a young woman’s life. When Holm answers an emergency call from a kidnapped woman, the search for the woman and her kidnapper begins. With his phone as his only tool, Holm enters a race against time to save the endangered woman, but soon he realizes that he is dealing with a crime that is far bigger than he first thought. (This film is presented in Danish with English subtitles, 1 hr. 25 mins.)

The Guilty shows on Friday, February 8 @ 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, February 9 @ 7:30p.m.

Daughter of Mine (Italy) tells the story of ten year old Vittoria. Vittoria has a close relationship with her mother Tina. But their quiet Sardinian life will be upset when Vittoria discovers that local party girl, Angelica, is her birth mother. When Angelica is forced to move away, she asks to become more acquainted with Vittoria. Searching for something deep and inexplicable, Vittoria and Angelica spend more and more time together against Tina’s will. (This film is presented in Italian with English subtitles, 1 hr. 36 mins.)

Daughter of Mine shows on Thursday, February 7 @ 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, February 9 @ 5:30 p.m.

The Desert Bride (Argentina) follows the journey of a live-in maid as she takes a job in a distant town. She embarks on her trip and quickly loses her bag with all of her belongings in it. This unexpected incident leads her to cross paths with a traveling salesmen. A traveling salesmen who happens to be the only person who can help her. What seems insurmountable will ultimately prove her salvation. (This movie is presented in Spanish with English subtitles, 1 hr. 18 mins.)

The Desert Bride shows on Saturday, February 9 @ 2:30 p.m. and Sunday, February 10 @ 5:30 p.m.

I Am Not A Witch (UK, France, Germany) takes place in Zambia, where an 8-year-old girl named Shula is accused of witchcraft after a banal incident. Shula is found guilty and sentenced to life in a state-run witch camp. Soon Shula is forced to decide whether to resign herself to life in the camp or take a risk for freedom. (This film is presented in English and Nyanja with English subtitles, 1 hr. 33 mins.)

I Am Not A Witch shows on Thursday, February 7 @5:30 p.m. and Sunday, February 10 @ 12:30 p.m.

The Nile Hilton Incident (Egypt) takes place several weeks before the 2011 Egyptian revolution. Noredin, a police officer in Cairo’s corrupt justice system, investigates the murder of a famous club singer at the Nile Hilton Hotel. What initially seems to be a crime of passion turns into something that concerns the very power elite of Egypt. Upon realizing this, Noredin decides to break the rules in order to obtain justice, colliding not only with the system but also with himself. (This film is presented in Arabic with English subtitles, 1 hr. 51 mins.)

The Nile Hilton Incident shows on Friday, February 8 @ 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, February 10 @ 2:30 p.m.

Tickets for the Spring International Film Festival are $10.00 per film. Tickets may be purchased at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, advance tickets are not necessary. Tickets go on sale 15 minutes prior to each film. For more information call 304-696-6656. To view movie trailers and to download film schedule visit www.marshallartistsseries.org

The 2019 Spring International Film Festival is sponsored by Farrell White & Legg, Cabell Huntington Convention & Visitors Bureau, Society of Black Scholars and Black United Students at Marshall University, KEE 100, B97, WVHU, WSAZ, The Herald-Dispatch, Marshall University, and the Marshall Artists Series.