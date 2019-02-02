Marshall to host 12th Annual AIDE Conference

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University is now accepting registration for participants, presenters and sponsors for the 12th Annual Appalachia Institute of Digital Evidence conference. The conference is planned for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 15-19 in the Memorial Student Center and the Weisberg Applied Engineering Complex on Marshall’s Huntington campus.

“We’re incredibly proud that our conference is now entering its 12th year and has reached the number of students and professionals that it has,” said John Sammons, director of Marshall’s Digital Forensics and Information Assurance program. “Our goal is to make this year our best yet. After 11 great years at the Marshall University Forensic Science Center, we’re moving the event to the Huntington campus in order to accommodate more attendees.

“This year, with more cyber security and forensic programs up and running, we hope to bring in students from across the Tri-State. That would include not only students from other universities and community colleges, but high schools as well. I would encourage any interested teacher, student or administrator to reach out to me if they have any questions.”

The sessions for the conference are scheduled as follows:

Monday, April 15: Law Enforcement

Tuesday, April 16: Cyber Day (for high school students)

Wednesday, April 17: Open Source Intelligence/Healthcare Cyber Security

Thursday, April 18: Digital Forensics/Cyber Security

Friday, April 19: Digital Forensics/Cyber Security

“Over the years, we’ve been blessed with tremendous support from an array of sponsoring organizations,” Sammons said. “Through their generous support, students have been able to attend for free, and the conference fee for professionals has remained under $100. Sponsors and donors have also enabled us to bring in nationally renowned speakers year in and year out.”

Among the speakers will be Dave Marcus, principal engineer and director of the Advanced Programs Group’s Research and Intelligence Team at McAfee. His responsibilities include advanced threat research, threat intelligence projects, hardware-assisted security development and open source intelligence projects.

Another speaker will be David Kennedy, founder and principal security consultant of TrustedSec, an information security consulting firm in Cleveland. Kennedy was the former chief security officer for a Fortune 1000 company, is co-author of the book “Metasploit: The Penetration Testers Guide,” and is the creator of the Social-Engineer Toolkit (SET) and Artillery. Kennedy has been interviewed by several national and international news organizations, including CNN, the Katie Couric Show, CNBC, Fox News, Fox Business, Bloomberg, Huffington Post, Neil Cavuto, Special Report with Bret Baier, and BBC World News. Prior to the private sector, Kennedy worked for the United States Marine Corps and deployed to Iraq twice for intelligence-related missions.

With questions about the conference, contact John Sammons by e-mail atjohn.sammons@marshall.edu or by phone at 304-696-7241. More information about AIDE can be found at https://appyide.org. Session presentation proposals are now being accepted as are conference registrations atwww.marshall.edu/ce/aide/.

The event is sponsored by the Center for Continuing Education, Appalachian Institute of Digital Evidence and the Digital Forensics and Information Assurance Program in Marshall’s College of Science.