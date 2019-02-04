Rowe named winner of 2019 award from national advising association

  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, February 4, 2019 - 17:09 Updated 3 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Rowe named winner of 2019 award from national advising association

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Kandice Rowe, director of the Student Center of Professional Education Services (SCoPES) in the College of Education and Professional Development at Marshall University, has been selected as the 2019 Winner of the Region 3 Excellence in Advising – Advising Administrator. The award is from the National Academic Advising Association (NACADA).

 

The award  recognizes individuals who may provide direct academic advising services to students, but whose primary responsibility is as an administrator or director of an academic advising program for a minimum of three years in that role.

 

According to the organization’s website, NACADA is an association of professional advisors, counselors, faculty, administrators and students working to enhance the educational development of students.

 

I am so pleased to see Kandice receive this award,” said Dr. Teresa Eagle, dean of the College of Education and Professional Development at Marshall. “She always has the best interests of our students at heart.”

 

The award will be presented at the NACADA Region 3 Conference, which will take place March 18-20 in Charleston, West Virginia.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus