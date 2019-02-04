Most read
Rowe named winner of 2019 award from national advising association
The award recognizes individuals who may provide direct academic advising services to students, but whose primary responsibility is as an administrator or director of an academic advising program for a minimum of three years in that role.
According to the organization’s website, NACADA is an association of professional advisors, counselors, faculty, administrators and students working to enhance the educational development of students.
“I am so pleased to see Kandice receive this award,” said Dr. Teresa Eagle, dean of the College of Education and Professional Development at Marshall. “She always has the best interests of our students at heart.”
The award will be presented at the NACADA Region 3 Conference, which will take place March 18-20 in Charleston, West Virginia.