Diabetes prevention class begins Feb. 7

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Bruce Chertow Diabetes Center at Marshall Health will host another yearlong series of diabetes prevention classes beginning Thursday, Feb. 7, at the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center in Huntington.

This free national diabetes prevention program is for individuals diagnosed with prediabetes. Participants must have an A1c documented in the last 6 months of between 5.7% and 6.4%.

“You don’t have to feel helpless when diagnosed with prediabetes,” said Tracy Hawthorne, registered dietician and certified diabetes educator with Marshall Health. “Lifestyle changes to reduce weight and increase activity can turn things around.”

More than 84 million individuals in the U.S. have prediabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The Chertow Diabetes Center is an approved site with CDC-recognized lifestyle coaches trained to deliver the National Diabetes Prevention Program.