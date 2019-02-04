Pay Dirt: January jobs report continues Trump economy boom

 Monday, February 4, 2019 - 17:27 Updated 3 hours ago The White House Press Office

New York, NY – In response to the new jobs report just released for the month of January, Lara Trump, Senior Advisor to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., released the following statement.

“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, our booming economy has hit pay dirt and continues to defy the odds. Yet again, the monthly jobs report doubled expectations with 304,000 new jobs created in January. The positive impact that that these new jobs are having on American families and communities is immeasurable. While the Democrats obstruct commonsense solutions to secure our border, hardworking Americans know that Donald Trump continues to fight for their prosperity and safety every single day.”

